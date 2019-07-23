Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|23
|.589
|2
|New Jersey
|30
|25
|.545
|4½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|6½
|Rockland
|28
|30
|.483
|8
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|9½
|Ottawa
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Quebec
|22
|35
|.386
|13½
___
Rockland 9, Ottawa 5, 7 innings
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, ppd.
Ottawa at Rockland, 11 a.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, TBD
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.