Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 34 20 .630 — Trois-Rivieres 33 23 .589 2 New Jersey 30 25 .545 4½ Cuban 8 7 .533 6½ Rockland 29 30 .492 7½ Empire 0 4 .000 9 Shikoku 7 12 .368 9½ Ottawa 26 33 .441 10½ Quebec 22 35 .386 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland 9, Ottawa 5, 7 innings

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, ppd.

Rockland 2, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 11 a.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

