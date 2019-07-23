Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 23, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 34 20 .630
Trois-Rivieres 33 23 .589 2
New Jersey 30 25 .545
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 29 30 .492
Empire 0 4 .000 9
Shikoku 7 12 .368
Ottawa 26 33 .441 10½
Quebec 22 35 .386 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland 9, Ottawa 5, 7 innings

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, ppd.

Rockland 2, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 11 a.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

