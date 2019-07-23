Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|24
|.579
|2½
|New Jersey
|30
|25
|.545
|4½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|6½
|Rockland
|29
|30
|.492
|7½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|9½
|Ottawa
|26
|33
|.441
|10½
|Quebec
|23
|35
|.397
|13
___
Quebec 12, Trois-Rivieres 3
Rockland 9, Ottawa 5, 7 innings
New Jersey at Sussex County, ppd.
Rockland 2, Ottawa 0, 7 innings
Ottawa at Rockland, 11 a.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
