Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 35 20 .636 — Trois-Rivieres 33 25 .569 3½ New Jersey 30 26 .536 5½ Cuban 8 7 .533 7 Rockland 30 30 .500 7½ Empire 0 4 .000 9½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 10 Ottawa 26 34 .433 11½ Quebec 24 35 .407 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 6, Trois-Rivieres 5

Rockland 4, Ottawa 3

Sussex County 7, New Jersey 3, 7 innings

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

