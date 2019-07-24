Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

July 24, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 35 20 .636
Trois-Rivieres 33 25 .569
New Jersey 30 26 .536
Cuban 8 7 .533 7
Rockland 30 30 .500
Empire 0 4 .000
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10
Ottawa 26 34 .433 11½
Quebec 24 35 .407 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 6, Trois-Rivieres 5

Rockland 4, Ottawa 3

Sussex County 7, New Jersey 3, 7 innings

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

New Jersey at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rican constitution adopted, becomes autonomous US commonwealth