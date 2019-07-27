Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 27, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 38 21 .644
Trois-Rivieres 36 25 .590 3
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
New Jersey 31 30 .508 8
Rockland 30 32 .484
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Ottawa 27 35 .435 12½
Quebec 25 36 .410 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, New Jersey 5

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

