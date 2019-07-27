Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|36
|25
|.590
|3
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|New Jersey
|31
|30
|.508
|8
|Rockland
|31
|32
|.492
|9
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|Ottawa
|27
|35
|.435
|12½
|Quebec
|25
|37
|.403
|14½
___
Trois-Rivieres 6, New Jersey 5
Rockland 3, Quebec 2
Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
