Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 38 21 .644 — Trois-Rivieres 36 25 .590 3 Cuban 8 7 .533 8 New Jersey 31 30 .508 8 Rockland 31 32 .492 9 Empire 0 4 .000 10½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 11 Ottawa 27 35 .435 12½ Quebec 25 37 .403 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, New Jersey 5

Rockland 3, Quebec 2

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

