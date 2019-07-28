Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 28, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 40 21 .656
Trois-Rivieres 37 25 .597
Cuban 8 7 .533 9
Rockland 32 32 .500
New Jersey 31 31 .500
Empire 0 4 .000 11½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12
Ottawa 27 37 .422 14½
Quebec 25 38 .397 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 13, New Jersey 4

Sussex County 6, Ottawa 1

Rockland 6, Quebec 5, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 11 a.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

