Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 40 21 .656 — Trois-Rivieres 37 25 .597 3½ Cuban 8 7 .533 9 New Jersey 32 31 .508 9 Rockland 32 33 .492 10 Empire 0 4 .000 11½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 12 Ottawa 27 37 .422 14½ Quebec 25 38 .397 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 14, Rockland 9

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.