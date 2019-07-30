Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|37
|25
|.597
|4
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9½
|New Jersey
|32
|31
|.508
|9½
|Rockland
|32
|33
|.492
|10½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12½
|Ottawa
|27
|37
|.422
|15
|Quebec
|25
|39
|.391
|17
___
New Jersey 14, Rockland 9
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County 4, Quebec 3
Rockland at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
