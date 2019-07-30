Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 41 21 .661 — Trois-Rivieres 37 26 .587 4½ Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ New Jersey 32 31 .508 9½ Rockland 32 33 .492 10½ Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Ottawa 28 37 .431 14½ Quebec 25 39 .391 17

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 8, Trois-Rivieres 6

New Jersey 14, Rockland 9

Sussex County 4, Quebec 3

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

