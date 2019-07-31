Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

July 31, 2019 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 41 21 .661
Trois-Rivieres 37 26 .587
Cuban 8 7 .533
New Jersey 32 31 .508
Rockland 32 33 .492 10½
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 28 37 .431 14½
Quebec 25 39 .391 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 8, Trois-Rivieres 6

New Jersey 14, Rockland 9

Sussex County 4, Quebec 3, 10 innings

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'