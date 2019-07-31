Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 31, 2019 6:35 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 41 21 .661
Trois-Rivieres 37 26 .587
New Jersey 33 31 .516 9
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 32 34 .485 11
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 28 37 .431 14½
Quebec 25 39 .391 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey 3, Rockland 1

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

