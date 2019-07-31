Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 31, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 42 21 .667
Trois-Rivieres 37 26 .587 5
New Jersey 33 31 .516
Cuban 8 7 .533 10
Rockland 32 34 .485 11½
Empire 0 4 .000 12½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13
Ottawa 28 37 .431 15
Quebec 25 40 .385 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey 3, Rockland 1

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County 3, Quebec 1

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

