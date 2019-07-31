Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 42 21 .667 — Trois-Rivieres 37 26 .587 5 New Jersey 33 31 .516 9½ Cuban 8 7 .533 10 Rockland 32 34 .485 11½ Empire 0 4 .000 12½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 13 Ottawa 28 37 .431 15 Quebec 25 40 .385 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey 3, Rockland 1

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County 3, Quebec 1

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

