Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 3 1 0 .750 157 77 Ottawa 2 1 0 666 90 98 Montreal 1 2 0 .333 71 102 Toronto 0 4 0 .000 59 162 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 138 79 Edmonton 3 1 0 .750 125 82 Calgary 2 1 0 .667 101 74 Saskatchewan 1 3 0 .250 100 111 BC 1 4 0 .200 102 158

___

Thursday’s Game

Edmonton 33, BC 6

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 48, Toronto 21

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

