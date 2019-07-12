Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

July 12, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 3 1 0 .750 157 77
Ottawa 2 1 0 666 90 98
Montreal 1 2 0 .333 71 102
Toronto 0 4 0 .000 59 162
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 138 79
Edmonton 3 1 0 .750 125 82
Calgary 2 1 0 .667 101 74
Saskatchewan 1 3 0 .250 100 111
BC 1 4 0 .200 102 158

___

Thursday’s Game

Edmonton 33, BC 6

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 48, Toronto 21

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Thursday, July 18

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Friday, July 26

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.