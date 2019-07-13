Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|157
|77
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|500
|109
|134
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|121
|Toronto
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|59
|162
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|138
|79
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|125
|82
|Calgary
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|101
|74
|Saskatchewan
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|100
|111
|BC
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|102
|158
___
Edmonton 33, BC 6
Winnipeg 48, Toronto 21
Montreal 36, Ottawa 19
Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.
