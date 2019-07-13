Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

July 13, 2019 7:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 3 1 0 .750 157 77
Ottawa 2 2 0 500 109 134
Montreal 2 2 0 .500 107 121
Toronto 0 4 0 .000 59 162
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 138 79
Edmonton 3 1 0 .750 125 82
Calgary 2 1 0 .667 101 74
Saskatchewan 1 3 0 .250 100 111
BC 1 4 0 .200 102 158

___

Thursday’s Game

Edmonton 33, BC 6

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 48, Toronto 21

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 36, Ottawa 19

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

