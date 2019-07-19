Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|187
|100
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|121
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|500
|109
|134
|Toronto
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|188
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|138
|79
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|125
|82
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|150
|120
|Saskatchewan
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|100
|111
|BC
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|102
|158
___
Calgary 26, Toronto 16
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
