Canadian Football League

July 19, 2019 11:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 4 1 0 .800 187 100
Montreal 2 2 0 .500 107 121
Ottawa 2 3 0 400 110 165
Toronto 0 5 0 .000 75 188
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 0 0 1.000 169 80
Edmonton 3 1 0 .750 125 82
Calgary 3 2 0 .600 150 120
Saskatchewan 1 3 0 .250 100 111
BC 1 4 0 .200 102 158

Thursday’s Game

Calgary 26, Toronto 16

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 31, Ottawa 1

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

