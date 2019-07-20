Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|187
|100
|Montreal
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|131
|Ottawa
|2
|3
|0
|400
|110
|165
|Toronto
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|188
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|80
|Edmonton
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|135
|102
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|150
|120
|Saskatchewan
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|138
|136
|BC
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|127
|196
___
Calgary 26, Toronto 16
Winnipeg 31, Ottawa 1
Montreal 20, Edmonton 10
Saskatchewan 38, BC 25
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
