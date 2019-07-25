Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadian Football League

July 25, 2019 9:54 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 4 1 0 .800 187 100
Montreal 3 2 0 .600 127 131
Ottawa 2 4 0 333 126 182
Toronto 0 5 0 .000 75 188
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 0 0 1.000 169 80
Calgary 4 2 0 .666 167 136
Edmonton 3 2 0 .600 135 102
Saskatchewan 2 3 0 .400 138 136
BC 1 5 0 .167 127 196

___

Thursday’s Games

Calgary 17, Ottawa 16

Toronto at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

