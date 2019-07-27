Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

July 27, 2019 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 5 1 0 .833 210 115
Montreal 3 2 0 .600 127 131
Ottawa 2 4 0 333 126 182
Toronto 0 6 0 .000 75 214
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 1 0 .833 184 103
Calgary 4 2 0 .667 167 136
Edmonton 4 2 0 .667 161 102
Saskatchewan 2 3 0 .400 138 136
BC 1 5 0 .167 127 196

___

Thursday’s Games

Calgary 17, Ottawa 16

Edmonton 26, Toronto 0

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 23, Winnipeg at 15

Advertisement
Saturday’s Game

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established