Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 5 1 0 .833 210 115 Montreal 3 2 0 .600 127 131 Ottawa 2 4 0 333 126 182 Toronto 0 6 0 .000 75 214 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 5 1 0 .833 184 103 Calgary 4 2 0 .667 167 136 Edmonton 4 2 0 .667 161 102 Saskatchewan 2 3 0 .400 138 136 BC 1 5 0 .167 127 196

___

Thursday’s Games

Calgary 17, Ottawa 16

Edmonton 26, Toronto 0

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 23, Winnipeg at 15

Saturday’s Game

Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BC at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

