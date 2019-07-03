Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 3 0 0 1.000 128 41 Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 76 69 Montreal 0 2 0 .000 35 73 Toronto 0 2 0 .000 21 96 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 61 44 Edmonton 2 1 0 .667 92 76 Calgary 1 1 0 .500 64 64 Saskatchewan 1 2 0 .333 90 74 BC 0 3 0 .000 78 108

___

Thursday’s Game

Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 21

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 41, Montreal 10

Saturday’s Game

Calgary 36, BC 32

Advertisement

Monday’s Game

Saskatchewan 32, Toronto 7

Thursday, July 4

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.