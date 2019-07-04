Canadian Football League

Listen Live Sports

All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 76 69
Hamilton 3 1 0 .750 157 77
Montreal 1 2 0 .333 71 102
Toronto 0 2 0 .000 21 96
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 61 44
Edmonton 2 1 0 .667 92 76
Calgary 1 1 0 .500 64 64
Saskatchewan 1 2 0 .333 90 74
BC 0 3 0 .000 78 108

___

Thursday’s Game

Montreal 36, Hamilton 29

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

