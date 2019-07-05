Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|157
|77
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|666
|90
|98
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|71
|102
|Toronto
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|96
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|58
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|92
|76
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|64
|64
|Saskatchewan
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|90
|74
|BC
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|78
|108
___
Montreal 36, Hamilton 29
Winnipeg 29, Ottawa 14
BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.