Canadian Football League

July 8, 2019 6:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 3 1 0 .750 157 77
Ottawa 2 1 0 666 90 98
Montreal 1 2 0 .333 71 102
Toronto 0 3 0 .000 38 114
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 3 0 0 1.000 90 58
Edmonton 2 1 0 .667 92 76
Calgary 2 1 0 .667 101 74
Saskatchewan 1 3 0 .250 100 111
BC 1 3 0 .250 96 125

Thursday’s Game

Montreal 36, Hamilton 29

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Ottawa 14

Saturday’s Games

BC 18, Toronto 17

Calgary 37, Saskatchewan 10

Thursday, July 11

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

