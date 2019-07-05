Listen Live Sports

Capuano hired as baseball union’s director of operations

July 5, 2019 8:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Retired pitcher Chris Capuano has been hired as director of operations of the Major League Baseball Players Association after receiving a master’s degree in business administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The 40-year-old became a player representative as a rookie in 2004 and was a member of the union’s negotiating teams in 2011 and 2016.

He is a graduate of Duke, where he majored in economics.

Capuano was 77-92 with a 4.38 ERA in 225 starts and 91 relief appearances over 12 seasons from 2003-16 for Arizona, Milwaukee, the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston and the New York Yankees. He won 18 games for the Brewers in 2005 and was an All-Star the following year.

His hiring was announced Friday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

