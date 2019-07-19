Cardinals 12, Reds 11

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 3b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .250 J.Martinez rf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .277 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251 O’Neill lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .316 Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Wacha p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 a-Munoz ph-rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .291 Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .252 DeJong ss 4 2 2 4 0 0 .254 Knizner c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .111 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Bader cf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .207 Totals 36 12 12 11 3 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker cf 5 0 2 2 1 1 .255 Votto 1b 5 1 2 1 1 2 .259 Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Peraza 3b-ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244 Puig rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .263 Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .154 Ervin lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .338 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285 Herget p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Mahle p 3 2 2 0 0 0 .103 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 VanMeter 3b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .234 Lavarnway c 4 3 3 6 1 1 .750 1-Gray pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Totals 43 11 18 11 4 10

St. Louis 000 0010 200—12 12 0 Cincinnati 004 300 022—11 18 1

a-singled for Wacha in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 8th. c-doubled for Herget in the 9th.

1-ran for Lavarnway in the 9th.

E_Votto (5). LOB_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 9. 2B_DeJong (21), Knizner (2), Votto (20), Lavarnway (1), Dietrich (7). HR_J.Martinez (9), off Hughes; DeJong (15), off Stephenson; Lavarnway (1), off Wainwright; Lavarnway (2), off Leone. RBIs_J.Martinez 3 (35), Goldschmidt (44), O’Neill (16), Wong (36), DeJong 4 (44), Knizner (1), Winker 2 (31), Votto (25), Puig (58), Lavarnway 6 (6), Peraza (27). SB_Edman (4). CS_Puig (4). SF_Goldschmidt, Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Fowler); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Puig 2, Mahle). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 9; Cincinnati 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_O’Neill, DeJong, Iglesias.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (Iglesias, Gennett, Votto), (Iglesias, Gennett, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright 3 1-3 9 7 7 0 4 77 4.50 Wacha, W, 6-4 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 30 5.42 Shreve, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Gant, H, 12 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.64 Leone 0 2 2 2 0 0 2 7.14 Miller, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.73 C.Martinez, S, 7-9 1 2 2 2 2 2 27 3.80 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 5 100 4.93 Bowman 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 4.58 Hughes, L, 3-3, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 4 0 1 1 23 3.03 Stephenson 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 5.02 Herget 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 7.36

Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Bowman 2-2, Hughes 1-1. WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:49. A_37,652 (42,319).

