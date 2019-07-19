Cardinals 12, Reds 11

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|J.Martinez rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.277
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|O’Neill lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Fowler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Wacha p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Munoz ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.254
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Bader cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Totals
|36
|12
|12
|11
|3
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|Suarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Peraza 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Gennett 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Ervin lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Herget p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dietrich ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Mahle p
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|VanMeter 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Lavarnway c
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|1
|.750
|1-Gray pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|43
|11
|18
|11
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|000
|0010
|200—12
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|004
|300
|022—11
|18
|1
a-singled for Wacha in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 8th. c-doubled for Herget in the 9th.
1-ran for Lavarnway in the 9th.
E_Votto (5). LOB_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 9. 2B_DeJong (21), Knizner (2), Votto (20), Lavarnway (1), Dietrich (7). HR_J.Martinez (9), off Hughes; DeJong (15), off Stephenson; Lavarnway (1), off Wainwright; Lavarnway (2), off Leone. RBIs_J.Martinez 3 (35), Goldschmidt (44), O’Neill (16), Wong (36), DeJong 4 (44), Knizner (1), Winker 2 (31), Votto (25), Puig (58), Lavarnway 6 (6), Peraza (27). SB_Edman (4). CS_Puig (4). SF_Goldschmidt, Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Fowler); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Puig 2, Mahle). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 9; Cincinnati 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_O’Neill, DeJong, Iglesias.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (Iglesias, Gennett, Votto), (Iglesias, Gennett, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|4
|77
|4.50
|Wacha, W, 6-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|5.42
|Shreve, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Gant, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.64
|Leone
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7.14
|Miller, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.73
|C.Martinez, S, 7-9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|27
|3.80
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|100
|4.93
|Bowman
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4.58
|Hughes, L, 3-3, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.03
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|5.02
|Herget
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|7.36
Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Bowman 2-2, Hughes 1-1. WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:49. A_37,652 (42,319).
