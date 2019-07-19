Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 12, Reds 11

July 19, 2019 11:15 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 3b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .250
J.Martinez rf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .277
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251
O’Neill lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .316
Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Wacha p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
a-Munoz ph-rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .252
DeJong ss 4 2 2 4 0 0 .254
Knizner c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .111
Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Bader cf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .207
Totals 36 12 12 11 3 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker cf 5 0 2 2 1 1 .255
Votto 1b 5 1 2 1 1 2 .259
Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Peraza 3b-ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244
Puig rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .263
Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .154
Ervin lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .338
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Herget p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Mahle p 3 2 2 0 0 0 .103
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
VanMeter 3b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .234
Lavarnway c 4 3 3 6 1 1 .750
1-Gray pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 43 11 18 11 4 10
St. Louis 000 0010 200—12 12 0
Cincinnati 004 300 022—11 18 1

a-singled for Wacha in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 8th. c-doubled for Herget in the 9th.

1-ran for Lavarnway in the 9th.

E_Votto (5). LOB_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 9. 2B_DeJong (21), Knizner (2), Votto (20), Lavarnway (1), Dietrich (7). HR_J.Martinez (9), off Hughes; DeJong (15), off Stephenson; Lavarnway (1), off Wainwright; Lavarnway (2), off Leone. RBIs_J.Martinez 3 (35), Goldschmidt (44), O’Neill (16), Wong (36), DeJong 4 (44), Knizner (1), Winker 2 (31), Votto (25), Puig (58), Lavarnway 6 (6), Peraza (27). SB_Edman (4). CS_Puig (4). SF_Goldschmidt, Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Fowler); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Puig 2, Mahle). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 9; Cincinnati 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_O’Neill, DeJong, Iglesias.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (Iglesias, Gennett, Votto), (Iglesias, Gennett, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright 3 1-3 9 7 7 0 4 77 4.50
Wacha, W, 6-4 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 30 5.42
Shreve, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Gant, H, 12 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.64
Leone 0 2 2 2 0 0 2 7.14
Miller, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.73
C.Martinez, S, 7-9 1 2 2 2 2 2 27 3.80
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 5 100 4.93
Bowman 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 4.58
Hughes, L, 3-3, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 4 0 1 1 23 3.03
Stephenson 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 5.02
Herget 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 7.36

Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Bowman 2-2, Hughes 1-1. WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:49. A_37,652 (42,319).

