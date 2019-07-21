Cardinals 3, Reds 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goldschmidt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Ravelo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Munoz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-J.Martinez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|2
|15
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|VanMeter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|c-Ervin ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|d-J.Iglesias ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Peraza ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Lavarnway c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|14
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|001—3
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|1
a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 6th. b-walked for Gallegos in the 7th. c-homered for VanMeter in the 8th. d-grounded out for Gennett in the 8th. e-grounded out for R.Iglesias in the 9th.
E_Suarez (12). LOB_St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Winker (14). 3B_Munoz (1). HR_Munoz (2), off R.Iglesias; Ervin (2), off Miller. RBIs_Munoz 2 (10), Ervin (10). SB_O’Neill (1), Munoz (5), Knizner (1), Bader (6). CS_DeJong (4).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman 3); Cincinnati 5 (Votto, VanMeter 2, Gennett 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_DeJong.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|4
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|7
|86
|4.24
|Gallegos, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.31
|Miller, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.86
|Gant, H, 13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.61
|C.Martinez, S, 8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.65
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, L, 5-5
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|11
|101
|4.12
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.72
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.95
|R.Iglesias
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Suarez).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:22. A_28,763 (42,319).
