Cardinals 3, Reds 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goldschmidt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Ravelo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .301 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Munoz 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .306 Knizner c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .136 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-J.Martinez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Wong 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Totals 33 3 6 2 2 15

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .256 Votto 1b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .258 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 c-Ervin ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .347 Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .163 d-J.Iglesias ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Peraza ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 DeSclafani p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .161 a-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Lavarnway c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Totals 34 1 7 1 3 14

St. Louis 020 000 001—3 6 0 Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 7 1

a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 6th. b-walked for Gallegos in the 7th. c-homered for VanMeter in the 8th. d-grounded out for Gennett in the 8th. e-grounded out for R.Iglesias in the 9th.

E_Suarez (12). LOB_St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Winker (14). 3B_Munoz (1). HR_Munoz (2), off R.Iglesias; Ervin (2), off Miller. RBIs_Munoz 2 (10), Ervin (10). SB_O’Neill (1), Munoz (5), Knizner (1), Bader (6). CS_DeJong (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman 3); Cincinnati 5 (Votto, VanMeter 2, Gennett 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_DeJong.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 4 1-3 6 0 0 2 7 86 4.24 Gallegos, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 25 2.31 Miller, H, 15 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.86 Gant, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.61 C.Martinez, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.65 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, L, 5-5 6 4 2 1 0 11 101 4.12 Sims 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.72 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.95 R.Iglesias 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:22. A_28,763 (42,319).

