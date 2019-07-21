Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 3, Reds 1

July 21, 2019 4:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Ravelo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .301
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Munoz 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .306
Knizner c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .136
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-J.Martinez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Wong 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Totals 33 3 6 2 2 15
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .256
Votto 1b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .258
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
c-Ervin ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .347
Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .163
d-J.Iglesias ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Peraza ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
DeSclafani p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .161
a-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Lavarnway c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Totals 34 1 7 1 3 14
St. Louis 020 000 001—3 6 0
Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 7 1

a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 6th. b-walked for Gallegos in the 7th. c-homered for VanMeter in the 8th. d-grounded out for Gennett in the 8th. e-grounded out for R.Iglesias in the 9th.

E_Suarez (12). LOB_St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Winker (14). 3B_Munoz (1). HR_Munoz (2), off R.Iglesias; Ervin (2), off Miller. RBIs_Munoz 2 (10), Ervin (10). SB_O’Neill (1), Munoz (5), Knizner (1), Bader (6). CS_DeJong (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman 3); Cincinnati 5 (Votto, VanMeter 2, Gennett 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_DeJong.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 4 1-3 6 0 0 2 7 86 4.24
Gallegos, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 25 2.31
Miller, H, 15 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.86
Gant, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.61
C.Martinez, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.65
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, L, 5-5 6 4 2 1 0 11 101 4.12
Sims 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.72
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.95
R.Iglesias 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Suarez).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:22. A_28,763 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.