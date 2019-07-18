Cardinals 7, Reds 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.254
|J.Martinez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.248
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Fowler cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Wieters c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.033
|a-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Gennett 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herget p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ervin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Graterol c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Roark p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|VanMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|000
|025
|000—7
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|001
|000—4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Hudson in the 6th. b-struck out for Sims in the 7th. c-singled, out at 2nd for Brebbia in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Puig (12), Iglesias (13), Roark (1). HR_DeJong (14), off Roark; Edman (4), off Stephenson; Suarez (24), off Hudson. RBIs_Edman 4 (13), DeJong 3 (40), Votto (24), Suarez 2 (60), Graterol (1). SB_Iglesias (3). SF_Suarez.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Fowler); Cincinnati 4 (Winker, Ervin 3). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 7; Cincinnati 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Hudson, Edman. LIDP_Iglesias. GIDP_Hudson, Winker.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong), (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 3 (Graterol), (Votto, Iglesias, Gennett), (Puig, Suarez, Iglesias).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 9-4
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|83
|3.57
|Gant
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.72
|Gallegos, H, 8
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.40
|Brebbia, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.19
|Miller, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|102
|3.97
|Stephenson, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|22
|4.66
|Sims
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.15
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.13
|Herget
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|16.20
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Ervin), Roark (Wong).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:17. A_32,359 (42,319).
