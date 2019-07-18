Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 7, Reds 4

July 18, 2019 10:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 3b 5 1 1 4 0 2 .254
J.Martinez rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .273
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Sosa ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .248
O’Neill lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .322
Fowler cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Wieters c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .235
DeJong ss 4 2 2 3 0 0 .251
Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .033
a-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bader cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .204
Totals 33 7 10 7 4 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .257
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .246
Puig rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .261
Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .147
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Herget p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Iglesias ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285
Graterol c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Roark p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Totals 34 4 10 4 4 8
St. Louis 000 025 000—7 10 0
Cincinnati 102 001 000—4 10 0

a-flied out for Hudson in the 6th. b-struck out for Sims in the 7th. c-singled, out at 2nd for Brebbia in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Puig (12), Iglesias (13), Roark (1). HR_DeJong (14), off Roark; Edman (4), off Stephenson; Suarez (24), off Hudson. RBIs_Edman 4 (13), DeJong 3 (40), Votto (24), Suarez 2 (60), Graterol (1). SB_Iglesias (3). SF_Suarez.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Fowler); Cincinnati 4 (Winker, Ervin 3). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 7; Cincinnati 4 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hudson, Edman. LIDP_Iglesias. GIDP_Hudson, Winker.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong), (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 3 (Graterol), (Votto, Iglesias, Gennett), (Puig, Suarez, Iglesias).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 9-4 5 6 3 3 2 3 83 3.57
Gant 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.72
Gallegos, H, 8 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 28 2.40
Brebbia, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.19
Miller, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.86
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 5 5 2 2 2 6 102 3.97
Stephenson, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 22 4.66
Sims 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.15
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.13
Herget 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 16.20

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Ervin), Roark (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:17. A_32,359 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.