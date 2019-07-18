Cardinals 7, Reds 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 3b 5 1 1 4 0 2 .254 J.Martinez rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .273 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Sosa ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .248 O’Neill lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .322 Fowler cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Wieters c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .235 DeJong ss 4 2 2 3 0 0 .251 Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .033 a-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bader cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .204 Totals 33 7 10 7 4 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .252 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .257 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .246 Puig rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .261 Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .147 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herget p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285 Graterol c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Roark p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Totals 34 4 10 4 4 8

St. Louis 000 025 000—7 10 0 Cincinnati 102 001 000—4 10 0

a-flied out for Hudson in the 6th. b-struck out for Sims in the 7th. c-singled, out at 2nd for Brebbia in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Puig (12), Iglesias (13), Roark (1). HR_DeJong (14), off Roark; Edman (4), off Stephenson; Suarez (24), off Hudson. RBIs_Edman 4 (13), DeJong 3 (40), Votto (24), Suarez 2 (60), Graterol (1). SB_Iglesias (3). SF_Suarez.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Fowler); Cincinnati 4 (Winker, Ervin 3). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 7; Cincinnati 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hudson, Edman. LIDP_Iglesias. GIDP_Hudson, Winker.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong), (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 3 (Graterol), (Votto, Iglesias, Gennett), (Puig, Suarez, Iglesias).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 9-4 5 6 3 3 2 3 83 3.57 Gant 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.72 Gallegos, H, 8 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 28 2.40 Brebbia, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.19 Miller, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.86 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 5 5 2 2 2 6 102 3.97 Stephenson, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 22 4.66 Sims 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.15 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.13 Herget 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 16.20

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Ervin), Roark (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:17. A_32,359 (42,319).

