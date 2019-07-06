Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 9, Giants 4

July 6, 2019 1:50 am
 
1 min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .295
J.Martinez rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .259
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .251
O’Neill lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .262
Fowler cf-rf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .254
Wieters c 4 0 2 1 1 0 .240
Wong 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .242
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .038
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Totals 38 9 14 9 6 10
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239
Posey c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255
Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Dickerson rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .295
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .223
Pillar cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vogt ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .260
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Totals 32 4 7 4 3 8
St. Louis 300 120 201—9 14 0
San Francisco 201 000 001—4 7 0

a-lined out for Pomeranz in the 4th. b-struck out for Gallegos in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Black in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Wong (14), Crawford (16). 3B_Edman (2), Fowler (1). HR_J.Martinez (8), off Pomeranz; Goldschmidt (15), off Pomeranz; Fowler (10), off Black; Dickerson (4), off Hudson. RBIs_Edman (9), J.Martinez (31), Goldschmidt 2 (33), Fowler 2 (32), Wieters (14), Wong 2 (35), Dickerson (16), Crawford (28), Pillar (48), Vogt (13). SF_Vogt. S_Hudson.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Edman, DeJong, Wieters, Wong); San Francisco 2 (Panik 2). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bader, Pillar. GIDP_J.Martinez, Bader, Longoria.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Sandoval), (Solano, Crawford, Sandoval).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 7-4 5 6 3 3 3 6 95 3.51
Gallegos, H, 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 2.66
Leone 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 6.83
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, L, 2-9 4 6 4 4 4 3 86 6.42
Gott 1 2 2 2 1 1 32 4.21
Melancon 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 4.29
Holland 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 5.83
Black 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 9.00

Melancon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:23. A_37,603 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.