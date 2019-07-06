Cardinals 9, Giants 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .295 J.Martinez rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — DeJong ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .259 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .251 O’Neill lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .262 Fowler cf-rf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .254 Wieters c 4 0 2 1 1 0 .240 Wong 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .242 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .038 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Totals 38 9 14 9 6 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239 Posey c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255 Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Dickerson rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .295 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .223 Pillar cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Vogt ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .260 Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 32 4 7 4 3 8

St. Louis 300 120 201—9 14 0 San Francisco 201 000 001—4 7 0

a-lined out for Pomeranz in the 4th. b-struck out for Gallegos in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Black in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Wong (14), Crawford (16). 3B_Edman (2), Fowler (1). HR_J.Martinez (8), off Pomeranz; Goldschmidt (15), off Pomeranz; Fowler (10), off Black; Dickerson (4), off Hudson. RBIs_Edman (9), J.Martinez (31), Goldschmidt 2 (33), Fowler 2 (32), Wieters (14), Wong 2 (35), Dickerson (16), Crawford (28), Pillar (48), Vogt (13). SF_Vogt. S_Hudson.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Edman, DeJong, Wieters, Wong); San Francisco 2 (Panik 2). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bader, Pillar. GIDP_J.Martinez, Bader, Longoria.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Sandoval), (Solano, Crawford, Sandoval).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 7-4 5 6 3 3 3 6 95 3.51 Gallegos, H, 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 2.66 Leone 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 6.83 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, L, 2-9 4 6 4 4 4 3 86 6.42 Gott 1 2 2 2 1 1 32 4.21 Melancon 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 4.29 Holland 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 5.83 Black 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 9.00

Melancon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:23. A_37,603 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.