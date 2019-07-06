Cardinals 9, Giants 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.251
|O’Neill lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Fowler cf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.038
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|6
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sandoval 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Dickerson rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vogt ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|8
|St. Louis
|300
|120
|201—9
|14
|0
|San Francisco
|201
|000
|001—4
|7
|0
a-lined out for Pomeranz in the 4th. b-struck out for Gallegos in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Black in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Wong (14), Crawford (16). 3B_Edman (2), Fowler (1). HR_J.Martinez (8), off Pomeranz; Goldschmidt (15), off Pomeranz; Fowler (10), off Black; Dickerson (4), off Hudson. RBIs_Edman (9), J.Martinez (31), Goldschmidt 2 (33), Fowler 2 (32), Wieters (14), Wong 2 (35), Dickerson (16), Crawford (28), Pillar (48), Vogt (13). SF_Vogt. S_Hudson.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Edman, DeJong, Wieters, Wong); San Francisco 2 (Panik 2). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bader, Pillar. GIDP_J.Martinez, Bader, Longoria.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Sandoval), (Solano, Crawford, Sandoval).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 7-4
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|95
|3.51
|Gallegos, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.66
|Leone
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|6.83
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, L, 2-9
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|86
|6.42
|Gott
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|4.21
|Melancon
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.29
|Holland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|5.83
|Black
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
Melancon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:23. A_37,603 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.