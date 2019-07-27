Listen Live Sports

Cardinals get Reed back, lose Reddick to a knee injury

July 27, 2019 3:03 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals got one linebacker back and lost another.

The Cardinals activated Brooks Reed from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, the team’s first workout in pads. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also announced Haason Reddick will be out several weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Reed had been dealing with a hip injury and was placed on the PUP list July 20. The Cardinals signed Reed earlier this year after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Reddick has played two seasons with the Cardinals since being selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2017 draft. He started 12 games last season, finishing with 53 tackles and four sacks.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

