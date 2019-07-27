Listen Live Sports

Cardinals release defensive tackle Nkemdiche

July 27, 2019 9:46 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche after the former first-round draft pick showed up to training camp out of shape.

The Cardinals released Nkemdiche on Saturday, their first workout in pads during training camp.

Nkemdiche began training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from ACL surgery last December and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday he was not in shape.

The Cardinals used the 29th overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft to take Nkemdiche and the former Mississippi player appeared in 27 games over three injury-plagued seasons.

Nkemdiche was arrested in June for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

___

