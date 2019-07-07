Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty has no-hitter through 6 innings

July 7, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has completed six no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Flaherty has thrown 70 pitches and struck out six. The 23-year-old retired his first 12 batters before walking Alex Dickerson leading off the fifth. He struck out two of the next three and got Kevin Pillar to foul out.

Flaherty got some help in the first inning when center fielder Harrison Bader made a running catch at the warning track to take away a possible hit from leadoff man Brandon Belt.

The Cardinals have nine no-hitters in their history. The last was by Bud Smith against San Diego Padres on Sept. 3, 2001.

Advertisement

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija matched Flaherty with a no-hitter into the fifth before allowing Yairo Muñoz’s two-out single.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

The game was scoreless through six innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.