Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals sign linebacker Longacre to 1-year contract

July 24, 2019 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Longacre spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 38 games, including eight starts. He had 57 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Longacre had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2017 and started a career-high seven games last season for the NFC champions. He played three postseason games with the Rams, including the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Longacre was an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Missouri State in 2015.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth