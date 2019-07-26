Listen Live Sports

Carlos Correa back with Astros after missing 50 games

July 26, 2019
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Correa was in the Houston Astros’ lineup on Friday night for the first time since May 26.

The shortstop was set to bat fifth against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He missed 50 games with a broken rib, an injury sustained during an accident at home. He was 7 for 21 during a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

Correa was activated from the injured list by the Astros, and outfielder Tony Kemp was designated for assignment. Correa had 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 50 games before getting hurt. He batted .239 with 15 homers and 65 RBIs in 110 games last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

