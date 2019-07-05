Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
CC Sabathia honored in final season at All-Star Game

July 5, 2019 4:05 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will be honored by Major League Baseball at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sabathia is in the final season of his 19-year career. He’ll be recognized for his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he’s glad Sabathia and his family will join the festivities in Cleveland, where he began his pro career.

Sabathia was taken 20th overall by Cleveland in the 1998 draft. He pitched for Indians from 2001 until he was traded to Milwaukee in 2008.

Sabathia helped the Yankees capture the 2009 World Series title. He has 251 career wins and is scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

