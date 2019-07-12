Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cent Michigan promotes Oesterle to succeed Guevara as coach

July 12, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan has promoted Heather Oesterle to succeed retiring women’s basketball coach Sue Guevara.

The moves were announced Friday.

Guevara led the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament the previous two seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018. She helped the program win the Mid-American Conference title the last three years. The winningest coach in school history was 231-156 over 12 seasons. She previously led Michigan’s program and was an assistant at Michigan State.

Oesterle was on Guevara’s staff for nine years, including seven as associate head coach. The former Wolverines standout basketball player is a native of Mason, Michigan. She previously was an assistant for Michigan and at Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) along with being a volunteer assistant at Stanford.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.