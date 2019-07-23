Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Champion bodybuilder turns himself in on Utah rape charges

July 23, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A champion bodybuilder accused of raping a woman has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month.

Court records indicate Shawn Rhoden attended a court hearing Tuesday in a Salt Lake City suburb and was booked into a county jail. He remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon. His bail was lowered to $250,000, down from $750,000 in the July 11 arrest warrant.

The 2018 winner of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition in Nevada is charged with rape and forcible sexual abuse of a woman who regarded Rhoden as her “body-building mentor” in a Utah hotel room on Oct. 12.

A judge ordered the 44-year-old from Santa Barbara, California, not to have contact with the woman.

Advertisement

Rhoden’s attorney, Lawrence Sleight, didn’t immediately return a phone call.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander