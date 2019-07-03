Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charges dropped in Phillies’ Herrera’s domestic assault case

July 3, 2019 5:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera were dismissed Wednesday after his girlfriend declined to press charges.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days as a condition of the dismissal.

Major League Baseball said afterward that Herrera will remain on administrative leave through Friday, when his case will be reevaluated.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said the team will await the completion of MLB’s investigation.

Advertisement

“This is still in the league’s hands,” Kapler said before Wednesday night’s game at Atlanta. “Until their investigation is complete, I’m not prepared to address it.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, assured the judge that no one had pressured her to drop the case. The two emerged from the courtroom holding hands and declined to speak with reporters.

“Ms. Martinez and Mr. Herrera are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together,” his attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City.

Police were called to the Golden Nugget casino in May on a report of a domestic assault. They found a woman with signs of injury to her arms and neck, which they said were caused by Herrera. Police said “handprint markings” and scratches were found on her.

He was placed on leave by MLB afterward.

Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.