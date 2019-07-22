Listen Live Sports

Chicago Fire acquire 34-year-old defender Jonathan Bornstein

July 22, 2019 3:05 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Former U.S. national team left back Jonathan Bornstein has been acquired by Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire from Israel’s Maccabi Netanya.

Chicago obtained the No. 1 spot in the MLS waiver order from Columbus for $50,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money, then selected Bornstein off waivers with the No. 1 pick and announced the deal Monday.

The 34-year-old has a deal with the Fire through 2020 that includes a 2021 club option.

Bornstein made 38 international appearances from 2007-11, including two in the 2010 World Cup. His goal in the fifth minute of injury time against Costa Rica on Oct. 14, 2009, gave the U.S. a 2-2 draw on the final night of World Cup qualifying and lifted Honduras over the Ticos into the region’s third guaranteed berth for the tournament.

He also has played for Chivas USA (2006-10), and Mexico’s Tigres (2010-14), Atlante (2013-14) and Queretaro (2014-18).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

