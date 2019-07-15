Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chinese diver Chen wins 3rd world title in 10-meter synchro

July 15, 2019 10:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Chinese diver Chen Aisen won his third straight world championship title by partnering with Cao Yuan in the men’s 10-meter platform synchronized diving event Monday.

China took its overall tally at these swimming world championships to seven golds in the diving events as Wang Han and Shi Tingmao finished first in the women’s 3-meter springboard synchronized event.

Chen and Cao earned 486.93 points to beat silver medalists Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of Russia, who finished with 444.60. Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain took bronze with 425.91 points.

Chen, a double Olympic champion, has now won world championship gold in the event with three different partners. He won his first title with Lin Yue in 2015 and then teamed up with Yang Hao in 2017.

Advertisement

For Cao it was his second gold at Gwangju as he also won the men’s 3-meter springboard synchro event on Saturday.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Earlier, Wang and Shi dived flawlessly to win the women’s event with 342.00 points.

Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Jennifer Abel of Canada won silver with 311.10 points while Paola Espinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres of Mexico took bronze with 294.90.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.