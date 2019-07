Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); WTA, $250,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-7 (14), 7-6 (5).

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Mikael Torpegaard, Denmark, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women First Round

Christina McHale, United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (7), Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles Men First Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Singles Women

Allie Kiick and Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Cameron Morra and Alana Smith, United States, 7-5, 2-6, 10-1.

Cori Gauff and Catherine McNally, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, and Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 6-2.

