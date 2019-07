Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Second Round

Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-1 7-6 (5).

Kyle Edmund (13), Britain, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Women First Round

Monica Puig (8), Puerto Rico, def. Allie Kiick, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Madison Keys (2), United States, 7-6 (4) 6-2.

Catherine McNally, United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei (4), Taiwan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 13-11.

Alex de Minaur and John Peers, Australia, def. Leander Paes, India, and Jack Sock, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Women First Round

Hsieh Yu-chieh, Taiwan, and You Xiaodi, China, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Miyu Kato (3), Japan, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Elena Bogdan, Romania, and Rosalie van der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.

