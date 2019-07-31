Citi Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Wiiam H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
|Washington
|Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Second Round
Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 7-6 (9).
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (15), France, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
John Isner (5), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Benoit Paire (10), France, def. Marc Polmans, Austria, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).
Milos Raonic (8), Canada, def. Tim Smyczek, United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Lauren Davis, United States, def. Sofia Kenin (3), United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, 7-6 (9), 2-6, 10-7.
Andy and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-5.
Naomi Broady, Britain, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-5.
Maria Sanchez, United States, and Fanny Stollar (4), Hungary, def. Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Neel, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 15-13.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.