Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Wiiam H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (15), France, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

John Isner (5), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Advertisement

Benoit Paire (10), France, def. Marc Polmans, Austria, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Milos Raonic (8), Canada, def. Tim Smyczek, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur (12), Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Gilles Simon (11), France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (14), Germany, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-5.

Women Second Round

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Sofia Kenin (3), United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Monica Puig (8), Puerto Rico, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, 7-6 (9), 2-6, 10-7.

Andy and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-5.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 10-2.

Women First Round

Naomi Broady, Britain, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-5.

Maria Sanchez, United States, and Fanny Stollar (4), Hungary, def. Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Neel, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 15-13.

Wang Yafan and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China, def. Alison Bai, Australia, and Elixane Lechemia, France, 6-0, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Cori Gauff and Catherine McNally, United States, def. Hsieh Yu-chieh, Taiwan, and You Xiaodi, China, 6-0, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.