Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers sign draft picks Kabengele, Mann

July 9, 2019 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed draft picks and former Florida State teammates Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann.

Kabengele was selected 27th overall in the first round of last month’s draft. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two seasons with the Seminoles.

Mann was picked 48th overall in the second round. The guard averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior at Florida State, where he led the team to the Sweet 16 of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Terms of the deals were not announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.