Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cost of Raiders stadium in Las Vegas rises to $1.9 billion

July 19, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have raised the budget to $1.9 billion for the 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium being built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders and UNLV football.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the stadium authority board on Thursday approved $40 million in construction additions. They include 20 more suites and a field-level club area to be paid for by personal and club seat sales that weren’t part of the original budget.

The stadium is due to open in 2020 just off the Las Vegas Strip. Taxpayers are funding $750 million of the project.

Plans call for a translucent roof, a natural grass field and sliding doors that can open to view the Strip.

Advertisement

The facility will be managed by a division of live-entertainment company AEG.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Project officials say construction is about halfway complete.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.