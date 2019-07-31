Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Court dismisses ex-Viking Noga’s concussion claim

July 31, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed former Vikings defensive lineman Al Noga’s claim that his dementia is related to concussions he suffered during his playing years with the NFL team.

In a unanimous decision, the high court on Wednesday threw out Noga’s workers’ compensation award. The court said the Vikings’ treatment of Noga’s headaches with over-the-counter medicines was sufficient and that his claim, filed in 2015, came too late.

Noga played for the Vikings from 1988-1992. The court said he tackled with a “headfirst style” beginning in high school and suffered from headaches even then. When Noga played in the NFL, he continued to lead with his head, something the league has since addressed.

Noga’s lawyers told the Star Tribune they are concerned about retired athletes in Minnesota who suffer slow, progressive dementia, caused by work-related concussions that happened decades ago.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'