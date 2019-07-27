Crew-Red Bulls, Sums

Columbus 1 2—3 New York 1 1—2

First half_1, New York, White, 8 (Rzatkowski), 15th minute; 2, Columbus, Argudo, 1 (Zardes), 16th.

Second half_3, Columbus, Santos, 6 (Argudo), 46th; 4, New York, Royer, 8 (penalty kick), 63rd; 5, Columbus, Santos, 7, 84th.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Jon Kempin; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Columbus, Diaz, 60th; Guzman, 71st. New York, Parker, 90th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Adam Garner; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_16,126.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Hector Jimenez, Aboubacar Keita; Luis Argudo (Romario Williams, 75th), Artur, Wil Trapp (David Guzman, 46th); David Accam (Luis Diaz, 46th), Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

New York_Luis Robles; Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek (Kemar Lawrence, 67th); Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne (Andreas Ivan, 67th), Kaku, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Brian White (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 74th).

