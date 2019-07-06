Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Croizet scores early, Sporting KC beats Fire 1-0

July 6, 2019 11:35 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Yohan Croizet scored in the 14th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday night.

Felipe Gutiérrez launched the counterattack from behind the center circle, splitting a pair of defenders with the through ball and giving Croizet the opening to run behind and slot it past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Tim Melia made two saves for his third clean sheet of the season. The backline of Graham Zusi, Botond Baráth, Matt Besler and Seth Sinovic, which played together for the fourth time this season, has been a part of all three of Melia’s shutouts.

Sporting KC (5-7-7) ended a two-game losing streak.

The Fire dropped to 5-8-7.

