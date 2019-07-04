Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 11, Pirates 3

July 4, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .231
Baez ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .288
Bryant rf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .294
Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .269
Contreras c 5 1 3 3 0 0 .294
Garcia 2b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .500
Bote 3b 4 1 0 1 0 4 .255
Almora Jr. cf 5 2 1 1 0 0 .249
Quintana p 4 1 0 0 0 2 .030
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 41 11 15 11 2 13
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .321
Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .338
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Bell 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306
Cabrera rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Osuna 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .314
Kang ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .169
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Diaz c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .278
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .087
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moran 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Totals 31 3 6 3 1 7
Chicago 112 052 000—11 15 1
Pittsburgh 021 000 000— 3 6 0

a-popped out for Stratton in the 9th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Schwarber (13), Bryant 2 (26), Contreras (14), Kang (6), Diaz (11). 3B_Rizzo (2), Garcia (1). HR_Bryant (17), off Lyles; Almora Jr. (8), off Lyles; Contreras (18), off Lyles; Garcia (1), off Holmes. RBIs_Schwarber (41), Baez 2 (60), Bryant (43), Rizzo (57), Contreras 3 (52), Garcia (1), Bote (35), Almora Jr. (25), Bell (81), Kang (19), Diaz (20). SF_Bell, Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Baez, Garcia 2, Bote); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Osuna). RISP_Chicago 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Contreras, Marte. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Garcia, Rizzo); Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 6-7 7 6 3 3 1 6 98 4.19
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.40
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.89
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 5-5 4 10 7 7 1 7 78 4.36
Holmes 2 5 4 4 1 1 44 5.20
Stratton 3 0 0 0 0 5 36 6.70

Lyles pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-1. HBP_Holmes (Bote). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:04. A_29,238 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.