Cubs 11, Pirates 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Baez ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.288
|Bryant rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.294
|Garcia 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.255
|Almora Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Quintana p
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.030
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|2
|13
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Osuna 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Kang ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Diaz c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moran 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|7
|Chicago
|112
|052
|000—11
|15
|1
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|000—
|3
|6
|0
a-popped out for Stratton in the 9th.
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Schwarber (13), Bryant 2 (26), Contreras (14), Kang (6), Diaz (11). 3B_Rizzo (2), Garcia (1). HR_Bryant (17), off Lyles; Almora Jr. (8), off Lyles; Contreras (18), off Lyles; Garcia (1), off Holmes. RBIs_Schwarber (41), Baez 2 (60), Bryant (43), Rizzo (57), Contreras 3 (52), Garcia (1), Bote (35), Almora Jr. (25), Bell (81), Kang (19), Diaz (20). SF_Bell, Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Baez, Garcia 2, Bote); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Osuna). RISP_Chicago 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Contreras, Marte. GIDP_Bell.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Garcia, Rizzo); Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 6-7
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|98
|4.19
|Chatwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.40
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.89
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 5-5
|4
|10
|7
|7
|1
|7
|78
|4.36
|Holmes
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|44
|5.20
|Stratton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|36
|6.70
Lyles pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-1. HBP_Holmes (Bote). WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:04. A_29,238 (38,362).
