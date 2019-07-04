Cubs 11, Pirates 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .231 Baez ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .288 Bryant rf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .294 Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .269 Contreras c 5 1 3 3 0 0 .294 Garcia 2b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .500 Bote 3b 4 1 0 1 0 4 .255 Almora Jr. cf 5 2 1 1 0 0 .249 Quintana p 4 1 0 0 0 2 .030 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 41 11 15 11 2 13

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .321 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .338 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Bell 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306 Cabrera rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Osuna 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .314 Kang ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .169 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Diaz c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .278 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moran 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Totals 31 3 6 3 1 7

Chicago 112 052 000—11 15 1 Pittsburgh 021 000 000— 3 6 0

a-popped out for Stratton in the 9th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Schwarber (13), Bryant 2 (26), Contreras (14), Kang (6), Diaz (11). 3B_Rizzo (2), Garcia (1). HR_Bryant (17), off Lyles; Almora Jr. (8), off Lyles; Contreras (18), off Lyles; Garcia (1), off Holmes. RBIs_Schwarber (41), Baez 2 (60), Bryant (43), Rizzo (57), Contreras 3 (52), Garcia (1), Bote (35), Almora Jr. (25), Bell (81), Kang (19), Diaz (20). SF_Bell, Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Baez, Garcia 2, Bote); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Osuna). RISP_Chicago 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Contreras, Marte. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Garcia, Rizzo); Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 6-7 7 6 3 3 1 6 98 4.19 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.40 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.89 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 5-5 4 10 7 7 1 7 78 4.36 Holmes 2 5 4 4 1 1 44 5.20 Stratton 3 0 0 0 0 5 36 6.70

Lyles pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-1. HBP_Holmes (Bote). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:04. A_29,238 (38,362).

